The Supreme Court has upheld President-elect William Samoei Ruto 's win in the concluded August 9 General Election, marking the final stretch of his journey to State House.

Born in Uasin Gishu County in 1966, Dr Ruto has risen from humble beginnings in Sugoi to become one of the richest and most powerful men in Kenya. And now, he has risen even higher after being named Kenya's president elect.