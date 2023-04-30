WATCH: Lawyers Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari's dramatic arrival at Pastor Ezekiel's church

Lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari paid a visit to Pastor Ezekiel Odero's church on Sunday morning. The duo are representing the controversial church leader in a case where the state is seeking to charge him with mass killing of his followers .

The televangelist has admitted that 15 people have died while seeking spiritual interventions in his New Life Prayer Centre and Church, in the one year and a month it has been operational. Through his lawyers Ombeta and Omari, Mr Odero said the 15 sought his help while in critical condition.