WATCH: Lawyers Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari's dramatic arrival at Pastor Ezekiel's church
Lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari paid a visit to Pastor Ezekiel Odero's church on Sunday morning. The duo are representing the controversial church leader in a case where the state is seeking to charge him with mass killing of his followers.
The lawyers visited the church along with supporters and followers of Pastor Ezekiel.
The televangelist has admitted that 15 people have died while seeking spiritual interventions in his New Life Prayer Centre and Church, in the one year and a month it has been operational. Through his lawyers Ombeta and Omari, Mr Odero said the 15 sought his help while in critical condition.