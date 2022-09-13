Watch: Crowd goes wild as Uhuru arrives for Ruto inauguration
By Collins Omulo
Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at Kasarani stadium shortly after midday to wild cheers from the crowd. He was accompanied by outgoing First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.
He inspected his last guard of honour before making his way to the dais.
He is expected to handover the instruments of power to President elect William Ruto at today's swearing-in ceremony.
