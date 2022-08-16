Wajackoyah to Ruto: You are the man

It was all laughs and giggles when three presidential candidates met at the VIP holding area at Bomas of Kenya yesterday while awaiting Chebukati's final pronouncement of the President-elect.

Prof George Wajackoyah of Roots Party, Mwaure Waihiga of Agano and Kenya Kwanza's William Ruto shared a light moment after convening publicly for the first time after the elections.

An elated Wajackoyah heartily greeted the outgoing Deputy President and in unexpected veneration remarked how Ruto has unique foresight.

"This man (referring to President-elect Ruto), you've heard what I said before, your eyes see beyond" said Prof Wajackoyah.