Wajackoyah finally casts his vote after Kiems hitch

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George has finally managed to cast his ballot in the 2022 general elections. His initial attempt failed after the elections technology kits failed to work at Indangalasia Primary School polling station in Kakamega County.

He had turned up at around a quarter past 10 am to cast his ballot, but officials said the Kenya Integrated Elections Management Systems (Kiems) kits had stopped working, and had requested direction from the headquarters.