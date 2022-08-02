US kills Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri

The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to US media outlets, in what the White House announced Monday was a "successful" operation against a target in Afghanistan.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who became one of the world's most wanted terrorists, was identified as a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.

He had been on the run ever since, and took over Al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan in 2011. The United States had placed a $25 million bounty on his head.