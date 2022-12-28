Happening Now: Impeachment: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza to take the stand
Uproar in Senate as Governor Kawira Mwangaza declines to testify
Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Wednesday declined to be questioned by the legal team representing members of the Meru County Assembly.
Appearing before the Senate special committee investigating the proposed removal from office of the embattled governor, MCAs' lead counsel Muthomi Thiankolu said that while it was within her rights not to be cross-examined, he criticised the move saying Ms Mwangaza's team has had ample time to challenge all their witnesses yet they would not get the chance to do the same.
A special 11-member senate committee is probing the charges against the embattled Governor after 67 MCAs voted to impeach her after just 112 days in office.
The team comprises senators Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Kakamega counterpart Boni Khalwale, Ali Roba of Mandera, Migori’s Eddy Oketch, Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu). Others are Esther Okenyuri (nominated), Peris Tobiko (nominated), Joseph Kamau (Lamu), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Agnes Kavindu (Machakos) and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).