Uhuru spurns DP Ruto death claims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit back at his Deputy William Ruto, saying he has no intention of harming him, his family or allies, following allegations by the Deputy President that their lives are in danger.

“The decision rests with Kenyans. There is no need to lie. Haven’t you insulted me for three years? Haven’t I been the holder of this office for those three years? I had the power to do so. Now, when I am getting ready to hand over, and have limited powers, do you think I have the time to look for you? Please focus on your campaigns and sell your manifesto. I am finishing up on my work. Leave me alone,” said the president.