Uhuru phone call excites crowd in Azimio rally

Residents of Trans Nzoia were treated to a surprise phone call from President Uhuru Kenyatta during an Azimio rally.

The Head of State addressed the crowd in Kikuyu language on loud speaker through a mobile phone held by Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa.

In the phone call, the president endorsed former Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya who is vying for Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat under DAP ticket.