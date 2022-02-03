Uhuru holds talks with Rwanda’s Kagame on trade, transport
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday hosted his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Nairobi, with trade and transport featuring in their discussions.
The Rwandan leader came on a working visit just days after his country reopened its land border with Uganda, easing transportation of cargo from the port of Mombasa to Kigali.
A dispatch from State House in Nairobi said the two leaders discussed “a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and transport” and other continental issues.