Uhuru asks St John group to train boda bodas on first aid

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Transport to work with St John Association to train 200,000 boda boda riders on first aid. The President also directed the ministry to get 26,000 volunteers from the St John team to strengthen healthcare and emergency preparedness and response interventions. Speaking at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday during an investiture ceremony for St John Kenya, the President said the Health ministry needs to facilitate the setting up of a national trauma centre and provide support for equipping highway trauma centres so as to further strengthen collaboration with St John Ambulance.