Uhuru appears in public for first time since General Election

By Brian Ocharo

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday made his first public appearance since the August 9 General Election.

He was spotted in Mombasa where he met with newly elected leaders and later had lunch at Barka Restaurant.

After lunch, he left for Mombasa County offices in the company of Governor-elect Abdulswamad Nassir and Mvita MP-elect Mahsoud Machele among others.

Mr Kenyatta, who was in a cheerful mood, acknowledged greetings from excited locals who asked him to address them.