Two survive aircraft crash at Nairobi National Park

Two people have survived after a light aircraft they were flying in crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park.

The two, a trainee pilot and an instructor had left the Wilson Airport in Lang’ata, Nairobi County and were on a training session when the aircraft came down.

A witness said that a rescue aircraft airlifted the two after sending out distress calls.

Lang’ata Sub County police boss Ms Monica Kimani said the police were keeping an eye on the aircraft.

