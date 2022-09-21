Two survive aircraft crash at Nairobi National Park
Two people have survived after a light aircraft they were flying in crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park.
The two, a trainee pilot and an instructor had left the Wilson Airport in Lang’ata, Nairobi County and were on a training session when the aircraft came down.
A witness said that a rescue aircraft airlifted the two after sending out distress calls.
Lang’ata Sub County police boss Ms Monica Kimani said the police were keeping an eye on the aircraft.