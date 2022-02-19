Turkana model Nasanya Ajuma tips KCPE candidates ahead of test

Turkana County-based model Nasanya Ajuma, who is a champion for Education in Rural Kenya, has tipped Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates ahead of the test. According to a timetable released by the Ministry of Education, KCPE exams are expected to run from March 7 to March 9. Rehearsals will be on March 4. Ms Ajuma delivered a motivational talk on Friday to hundreds of candidates and pupils at Rhino Primary School pupils in Nakuru Town East.