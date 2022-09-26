Tragedy: Wife kills husband before dying by suicide

A woman reportedly killed her husband before hanging herself in Kamacuku village, Tharaka Nithi County.

The body of Moses Kirimi Mati, a Chuka University architect and head of the estates department, was found in a pool of blood in the parking lot of his homestead on Monday morning.

The body of his wife, Pamela Wanja, was discovered later hanging from the balcony of their four-storey building.

Next to Mr Mati’s body was a blood-stained metal rod believed to have been used to hit him on the head several times, fracturing his skull.

Ms Wanja’s clothes and a Toyota double-cabin pickup parked near Mr Mati’s body also had bloodstains.

Police also discovered a suicide note believed to have been written by Ms Wanja before she hanged herself and apologising to their three children for the deaths.