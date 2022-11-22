The rich also cry; a case of a sauna experience gone awry

Had Timothy Byara imagined that going to the sauna to unwind would have turned tragic, he would have chosen another indulgence.

He walked into a sauna at Nairobi Club a healthy man, only to walk out a sick man with second-degree burns. His afternoon of relaxation quickly turned catastrophic in what he claims was negligence on the part of the club.

He now wants to be compensated for the damages, the pain, and the money he used for treatment.

The sauna heat encourages detoxifying perspiration, relief from aches and pains, and deep relaxation, among many other health benefits.