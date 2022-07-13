The making of Omanyala

Long before Africa 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala conquered the continent and burst onto the global stage, two people were aware of his potential.

Omanyala himself had dilly-dallied with different sports but deep down, his parents knew his future would be in athletics.

As a teenager, the 100 metres star preferred rugby to athletics but as fate would have it, his darting runs down the wing convinced many that his future was on the track. Legendary Kenya sevens rugby star Collins Injera also believes Omanyala made the right call to ditch rugby for athletics.