Tharaka Nithi non-profit's quest to produce free sanitary towels for school girls
Ms Veronica Nyaga, a director at St Peter's Life-Line, a Community Based Organization (CBO) based in Tharaka Nithi County, has been producing free sanitary towels for schoolgirls.
According to Ms Nyaga, the CBO uses a material that crystallizes when exposed to fluids. A roll the material is carefully cut into the right size and then processed in a press before being packaged for dispatch.
The towels are distributed for free to schoolgirls in primary and secondary schools within Igambang'ombe Sub-county.