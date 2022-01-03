Tension high in Lamu after Al-Shabaab attackers kill six

Tension is high in Witho, Majembeni, Mkunumbi, Nyatha, Kaisari, Mavuno, Poromoko and surrounding villages in Lamu West following the killing of six people by suspected Al-Shabaab militants who attacked Witho village on Sunday night.

Several houses were torched during the 10pm attack which was orchestrated by over 30 heavily armed militants.

A police report seen by Nation.Africa revealed that those killed include the owner of Murimi Mangwe local liquor den, John Murimi, and his three casuals, Peter Musyoka, Maina Wanjege, and Peter Maina. The four had their hands tied from behind before they were torched inside the liquor den by the militants.