Tension high in Lamu after Al-Shabaab attackers kill six

Tension is high in Witho, Majembeni, Mkunumbi, Nyatha, Kaisari, Mavuno, Poromoko and surrounding villages in Lamu West following the killing of six people by suspected Al-Shabaab militants who attacked Witho village on Sunday night.

