Taxi drivers pause work to repair dilapidated road with jembes
Taxi drivers and boda boda operators on Wednesday interrupted their work and embarked on repairing the neglected Ndagani-Kaanwa road in Tharaka Nithi that is in a deplorable state. The seven-kilometre key road managed by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) is on the outskirts of Chuka and links the region to Chuka University and Ndagani.
The operators said many university students live in private hostels in the region but have recently started relocating to other areas like Chuka town and Muungoni estate where roads are tarmacked.