Susan Mboya campaigns for husband Kidero

Susan Mboya, wife of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, has hit the campaign trail in support of her husband's bid for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat.

Dr Mboya is a corporate executive who has held a number of high level positions including serving as president of Coca Cola Africa Foundation. She is also the daughter of former Justice Minister Tom Mboya.

Mr Kidero relocated his gubernatorial aspirations to the western Kenya county after losing Nairobi race to Mike Sonko while seeking re-election in 2013. Coincidentally, Sonko has also shifted his 2022 gubernatorial bid from Nairobi. The flamboyant former governor has his eyes on the Mombasa seat.