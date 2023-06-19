Survivor of Ugandan secondary school attack that killed 41 speaks out
By AFP
A survivor of last week's attack on a Ugandan secondary school has spoken out.
Number Edgar Dido was in the dormitories when a jihadist group attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School.
"We went to hide under our beds on the floor as they continued to shoot at the windows", Dido recalls.
"When they couldn't open the door, they continued to shoot at the windows, they set fire to our dormitories while we were inside, then they moved to the girls' dormitory", he added.
At least 41 people, mostly students, were killed in the attack on Mpondwe on 16 June.
The incident is the deadliest in the country in more than a decade.
The Ugandan military says it is pursuing the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist rebel group in Uganda and DR Congo that is listed as a terrorist organization, for the attack.