Supreme Court: Githu Muigai is the recognized IEBC lawyer

The Supreme Court has dismissed responses filed on behalf of the electoral agency by four commissioners led by vice chair Juliana Cherera, delivering an early win for chair Wafula Chebukati. Speaking Tuesday during the second session of the 2022 presidential election petition pretrial conference at the Milimani Law Courts, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the court will take former Attorney-General Prof Githu Muigai, who is representing the Chebukati faction, to be the lawyer representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the matter.