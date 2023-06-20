Submarine with 5 on board touring Titanic wreck lost in deep sea

By AFP

A submersible vessel carrying five people to see the Titanic's wreckage in the North Atlantic has gone missing, triggering a multinational search-and-rescue operation, US and Canadian authorities say.

According to US Coast Guard, the vessel began its descent on Sunday morning and lost contact with the surface less than two hours later.

"At approximately 5.40 PM on Sunday, Coast Guard was notified from the research vessel Polar Prince, which was about 1,450 kilometres east of Cape Cod, over the site of the Titanic, had lost contact with their submersible with five persons on board," Officer Robert Simpson of the US Coast Guard told AFP.