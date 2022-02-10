SportPesa CEO Karauri joins Kasarani parliamentary race
SportPesa’s Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri has declared that he will be running for the Kasarani parliamentary in this year’s General Election. Mr Karauri made the announcement on Wednesday during a function at Kasarani Health Centre. While addressing his supporters, the former Kenya Airways pilot expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the race, noting that “it is the high time that changes are made in the constituency for its residents to live better”.