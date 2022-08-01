Sonko throws his weight behind Hassan Omar
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to campaign for UDA Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Hassan Omar until he wins the county top seat.
Mr Sonko along with his running mate Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, ditched Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Democratic Movement for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) citing frustrations by powerful individuals who he said were out to stop his gubernatorial bid.
Mr Sonko said he had been promised a Cabinet Secretary in the National Government, three Principal Secretaries and four Ambassadorial positions in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ruto-led alliance.