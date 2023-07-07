Silvanus Osoro: We gave Azimio MPs 'soup' to skip Finance Bill vote

National Assembly Chief Whip, Silvanus Osoro, has revealed an elaborate scheme used by the ruling coalition, Kenya Kwanza, to defeat the opposition in the vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.

The South Mugirango MP revealed the dirty and unethical tricks they used to woo their Azimio counterparts, including arm-twisting the opposition through bribery, which resulted in the ruling party gaining a numerical advantage in Parliament to pass the government's controversial Finance Bill.