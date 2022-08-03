Shock as Tharaka-Nithi running mate ditches principal, backs rival
Tharaka Nithi County Narc-Kenya gubernatorial candidate Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia’s running mate Micheni Ruriani has made a U-turn and endorsed Jubilee contender Erastus Njoka.
Addressing the media at Chogoria town in Maara constituency on Wednesday, Mr Ruriani said he had noticed that their ticket would not win next week’s election.
He has instead endorsed Prof Njoka who is going after the incumbent, Mr Muthomi Njuki, who is seeking reelection on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.