Shock as only two people turn up for Labour Day celebrations in Eldoret

Labour Day celebrations in President William Ruto's Eldoret backyard were a flop after only two people turned up for the event.

The two were officials of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), led by the union's North Rift representative, Peter Odima, and his deputy, Rodgers Ombati. They were in charge of planning the event.

The duo accused the Uasin Gishu County leadership of failing to cooperate with the union to ensure a successful celebration.