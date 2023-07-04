Senators grill PS Peter Tum over Sh3.7bn mosquito net tender

Former Medical Services Principal Secretary (PS) Peter Tum appeared before the Senate Committee on Health to shed more light on his involvement in the botched Sh3.7 billion mosquito nets tender.

During the hearing chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandagao, PS Tum distanced himself from the scandal claiming he was not involved in the tendering process.

"I was not involved in procuring insecticide-treated nets, and I had no role in the tender specifications since it did not fall under my docket. I had no role in the selection of the tenders and I have no clue what took place" he told the committee.