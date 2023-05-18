Sect leader who claims God sent him to Ruto, stuns Mbita court with bizarre prayer
Police in Homa Bay have arrested a self-proclaimed cleric who recently said he wants to meet President William Ruto to deliver a prophetic message.
The cleric, identified as Joseph Chenge, is being held at Mbita police station after he was arrested on Wednesday night along with eleven members of his church.
He is the founder and leader of Jerusalem Mowar Church, based in MbitaOn Thursday, Chenge and his followers caused a stir at the Mbita Law Courts, breaking into fits of loud, bizarre prayers in the court's holding cell.