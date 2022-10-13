Saving investors from their relatives: The man safeguarding diaspora remittances

Because of busy lives or work-related issues in the diaspora or in Nairobi, some people have entrusted relatives with supervising their projects in their home villages. Knowing that blood is thicker than water, they believe relatives or close family members are the best bet to oversee construction of houses back home and all they have to do is wire money for materials and labour for the work to continue.

While some of the projects go smoothly, others become ‘long con’ games of betrayal and deceit, with the investors coming back home only to find there is no value for the money they sent or the project is a white elephant that never took off.

Many have been duped, with their relatives going to the extent of sharing photos of other people’s homes and pretending that these are the houses they are building.