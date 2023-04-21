Samidoh and wife Edday donate food to farmers hit by hippo invasion

Mugithi star Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh accompanied by his wife Edday Nderitu on Thursday distributed food items to vulnerable families affected by hippo invasion in Nyandarua County.

Speaking during the distribution in Kasuku area, Samidoh said marauding hippos occupying neighbouring Lake Ol Bollosat have been destroying residents' crops, thereby limiting farming activities.

"Residents of this area are facing numerous challenges, they are battling the effects of drought caused by minimal rainfall and stray hippos from the nearby lake encroaching on farmlands," he said.

Samidoh called on the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to intervene and tame the animals.

Ms Njeri Ngunjiri, a resident of Weru Ward, said some farmers have stopped planting for fear of losses.

"Our biggest problem is the hippos, they have completely disrupted farming. The government needs to do something about these animals," she said.