Sakaja vows to take Nairobi back from NMS

Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja has promised to revert all the functions of Nairobi that were delegated to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) back to the county government once he is sworn in.

Speaking at Kasarani after receiving his winner's certificate from IEBC officials, the outgoing Nairobi Senator thanked the NMS boss Mohamed Badi for the services' accomplishments in the city but vowed to assume all the responsibilities once his team gets into office.