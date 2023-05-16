Sakaja unveils new pickups to replace old 'kanjo' vehicles

The notorious old rusty Nairobi County Inspectorate vehicles, used by its officers to chase rebellious hawkers off the city's streets, are soon to be phased out.



The jalopies, which have been in use since the 1980s, will be replaced by sleek new double-cab pickups, the first batch of which was unveiled by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Tuesday.



Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Governor said the 19 vehicles, which will be used by the Security and Compliance Department, will help the inspectorate in its duties and make their movements easier.



The governor added that the initiative was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to restore the lost glory of the city.



"We said we want to give them dignity, but dignity starts with how we treat ourselves and how we treat you, the people of Nairobi," said Sakaja.