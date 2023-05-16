Sakaja unveils new pickups to replace old 'kanjo' vehicles
By Kevin Cheruiyot
The notorious old rusty Nairobi County Inspectorate vehicles, used by its officers to chase rebellious hawkers off the city's streets, are soon to be phased out.
The jalopies, which have been in use since the 1980s, will be replaced by sleek new double-cab pickups, the first batch of which was unveiled by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Tuesday.
Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Governor said the 19 vehicles, which will be used by the Security and Compliance Department, will help the inspectorate in its duties and make their movements easier.
The governor added that the initiative was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to restore the lost glory of the city.
"We said we want to give them dignity, but dignity starts with how we treat ourselves and how we treat you, the people of Nairobi," said Sakaja.
"I heard that there was an incident where an old vehicle with detainees in it stalled, that was an embarrassment to the city. I promise you that we will phase them all out, you will not see them again," he added.
Sakaja said his promise to sell the old vehicles to scrap metal dealers still stood and that he would soon announce the sale at competitive prices.
He also fired a warning shot at the drivers, urging them to use the new trucks to serve the people diligently.
"These are tools to serve the people in our delivery, not to harass the people of Nairobi. But the people of Nairobi must also obey the rules," said Sakaja.