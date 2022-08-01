Ruto to Uhuru: Be ready to retire with Raila

With only 7 days to the 2022 general elections Deputy President William Ruto has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare to retire with Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Speaking to a gathering in Eldoret Town, the Kenya Kwanza leader thanked the president for announcing that he is willing to pass the baton to whoever wins the presidential race. According to the DP, Uhuru was initially reluctant to accept a Ruto win in the August 9 poll.