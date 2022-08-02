Ruto on hate leaflets allegedly distributed in Eldoret
Deputy President William Ruto has come out to condemn hate leaflets that have been allegedly doing rounds in Eldoret.
The Kenya Kwanza leader accused state officials of circulating the leaflets aiming to cause strife in Rift Valley.
"Director General of NIS do not allow your institution to be used against the people of Kenya" said the DP.
"As the person in charge of all intelligence in the country you know who these people are (culprits circulating the leaflets), they are either your people or your people know them, please put a stop to this because we want peaceful elections" he added.