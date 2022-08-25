Ruto names all women governors, sends special congratulations
President-elect William Ruto has sent special congratulation message to all seven women governors sworn in today.
Dr Ruto mentioned each of the seven governors by name and congratulated them for winning in what he termed a historic election.
The women governors include Gladys Wanga of Homabay County, Cecicly Mbarire of Embu County, Wavinya Ndeti of Machakos County, Fatuma Achani of Kwale County, Kawira Mwangaza of Meru County, Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga County and Susan Kihika of Nakuru County.