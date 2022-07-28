Ruto: Mr President be grateful for my help

Deputy President William Ruto has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to appreciate his help in the previous elections.

The Kenya Kwanza flag bearer lamented how his boss has now dismissed him and launched personal attacks despite supporting him in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Speaking today at Maua town in Meru County, Ruto urged Uhuru to disengage in campaign politics and embrace his imminent retirement.

"We have finished our work with Uhuru, didn't we vote for him? hasn't he served his presidency? Isn't he about to go home? Then what is his issue with me?" inquired the DP.

"Mr President be a gentleman, if someone helps you don't return the favour by being conniving, even if you don't support me" he added.