Ruto meets Uhuru at State House

President elect William Ruto is meeting with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, coming just hours before his inauguration tomorrow.

The meeting is the first in months, with Dr Ruto stating last week that the two had also not spoken in a long time.

Mr Kenyatta is expected to hand over to Dr Ruto tomorrow.

At least 20 Heads of State from across Africa are expected to attend the inauguration of Dr Ruto at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

This is according to the Committee of Assumption of Office which said that Mr Kenyatta will lead the delegation of Heads of State and other dignitaries in witnessing the swearing-in of Dr Ruto as the fifth president.