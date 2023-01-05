Ruto explains why he hasn't probed Uhuru administration

President William Ruto has now said he is tactfully delaying the probe into the Uhuru Kenyatta-led administration on allegations of cronyism and state capture.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi during a panel interview with leading TV stations on Wednesday night, Dr Ruto alleged that agents of state capture schemed to sabotage the announcement of his election victory.

“The events of August 15 were horrible, even the military, a sacred institution was roped into the scheme to sabotage the will of the people of Kenya because of the state capture menace”

He added that for now, he has deferred the inquiry to focus on pulling the country out of the current economic turmoil.

“I have to go slow on certain things to allow the country to get out of the mess we are in without overloading it with so many other issues, our plate is full,” he said.

During an interview on KTN on July 7 2022, while still campaigning for the presidency, Dr Ruto said he will establish a quasi-judicial public inquiry to sanitise state agencies that were not offering efficient and effective services to Kenyans.

The public inquiry is entrenched under the ‘Ending State Capture’ sub-topic in the Kenya Kwanza alliance manifesto, which reads “within 30 days, a quasi-judicial public inquiry to establish the extent of cronyism and state capture in the nation and make recommendations”.

Such an inquiry, Dr Ruto said, would help his administration deal with what he described as “paying lip service” to the fight against corruption.

"Many people are trying to argue today that William Ruto wants to investigate his boss, the President. I have no such interests, I just want to stop paying lip service to the fight against corruption," he said.