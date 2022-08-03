Ruto breaks down during prayer service
Deputy President William Ruto got emotional and wept during a joint prayer service on Tuesday at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.
The prayer service, which was led by Bishop Mark Kariuki of Deliverance Church International, was also attended by other leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.
This is not the first time that the DP has been seen shedding tears in public.
After the 2013 general election and he and Uhuru Kenyatta were declared deputy president-elect and president-elect respectively, the DP was captured on video wailing during a church function.