CS nominee Peninah Malonza rejected by vetting team

By DAVID MWERE





Members of the House Committee on Appointments (CoA) have unanimously rejected the appointment of Tourism Secretary nominee Peninah Malonza.

The vetting report tabled Tuesday also includes a minority report, from Azimio MPs led by Junet Mohamed, recommending rejection of Public Service CS nominee Aisha Jumwa and Agriculture counterpart Mithika Linturi.

MPs are currently debating the vetting report, which can still be amended, before the list of CS nominees is voted on by MPs.

The vetting committee, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, however, approved all the other 23 members of President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Those approved by the committee—in a report to be voted on by the House—are 21 Cabinet Secretary nominees, Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi and Ms Mercy Wanjau, who had been nominated as Secretary to the Cabinet.

Others approved are Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defence), and Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui (Co-oporatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, MSMEs).

Others are Kandara MP Alice Wahome (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), former Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa (Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action), former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (Trade, Investment and Industry) and Ms Susan Nakhumicha (Health).

Also approved ARE Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works), former Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry), former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury and Planning), and former Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu (Education).

Former Raila Odinga aide Mr Eliud Owalo (ICT and Digital Economy), former KenGen boss Ms Rebecca Miano (East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development), Ms Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) and Zacharia Njeru (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) were also approved.