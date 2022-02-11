Remarks by Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege raise eyebrows at Azimio rally

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege’s utterances at an Azimio la Umoja rally in Vihiga County on Thursday, February 10 have sparked swift reaction from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance allied politicians.

Ms Chege’s utterances that alluded to election rigging prompted Kenya Kwanza to claim that their competitors in Azimio have run short of ideas and are now planning to use election malpractices to get to power.