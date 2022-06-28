Raila: We have the real bottom-up plan in BBI, Ruto’s is fake

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga says the defunct BBI constitutional review bid held the blueprint for the real bottom up economic model. Speaking at Azimio rally held in Daadab, Garissa county on Monday, the ODM leader dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s version of the economic model claiming the Kenya Kwanza team did not understand the concept.

“We proposed in the BBI that there will be a ward fund, the ward fund itself is bottom-up because it takes money to the grassroots therefore development springs from the ward level. There’s no other bottom up model, disregard what Ruto’s team is proposing, they are clueless” said the former Prime Minister.