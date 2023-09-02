Raila slams Ruto over ‘three options’ threat

By Shaban Makokha

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya leader Raila Odinga on Saturday castigated President William Ruto over his ‘go to heaven’ threat to sugar cartels, saying it was a serious affront to the right to life.

He argued that the President has no authority to ask any Kenyan to leave the country, even if they are facing charges in court.

Mr Odinga was reacting to Dr Ruto’s three ‘options’ – leave the country, go to jail or go to heaven – which he said were aimed at the corrupt and unscrupulous businessmen who exploit public resources, but which the opposition leader said were in bad taste.

“Mr Ruto’s leadership is the worst Kenya has ever seen. Recently, many youths lost their lives during protests under his watch, yet he is still threatening to send more people to heaven. Does he think he is God to control the lives of Kenyans?” Mr Odinga asked.

“This is a very reckless talk coming from the President. We need to talk together for the economic growth of the country and the promotion of peaceful co-existence,” he added.

He was speaking at the burial of Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) chairman Rajabu Mwondi in Hamisi constituency, Vihiga County and later at the burial of former independence MP James Osogo in Budalang’i, Busia County.