Raila's security detail throws a ring around him during commotion at Machakos rally

A brawl between supporters of two of the county's gubernatorial aspirants under the Azimio camp had erupted behind Raila who was addressing his supporters. The clash between Waita Nzioka and Wavinya Ndeti adherents was immediately quelled after security personnel dashed to the podium to contain the situation. Meanwhile, six men in beige tactical cargo vests bolted onto the podium engulfing the Azimio flag bearer alongside Charity Ngilu in a ring formation of human shield.