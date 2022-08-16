Raila rejects presidential results
Azimio La Umoja Coalition Leader Raila Odinga has rejected the 2022 presidential results a day after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the winner of the election at Bomas of Kenya.
Mr Chebukati declared Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto as the President-elect after garnering 7,176,141 votes, beating Mr Odinga who got 6,942,930 Votes.
The Azimio leader was missing in action at Bomas. In even a bigger twist, four out of the seven IEBC commissioners disowned the presidential results moments before Mr Chebukati proclaimed the winner of the hotly contested poll.
The commissioners, including vice chair Juliana Cherera, commissioners Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya, alleged that the final results were arrived at in an opaque manner, without giving further details.