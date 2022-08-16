Raila rejects presidential results

Azimio La Umoja Coalition Leader Raila Odinga has rejected the 2022 presidential results a day after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the winner of the election at Bomas of Kenya.

Mr Chebukati declared Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto as the President-elect after garnering 7,176,141 votes, beating Mr Odinga who got 6,942,930 Votes.

The Azimio leader was missing in action at Bomas. In even a bigger twist, four out of the seven IEBC commissioners disowned the presidential results moments before Mr Chebukati proclaimed the winner of the hotly contested poll.