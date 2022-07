ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday promised Jubilee's Mathare parliamentary candidate Kevin Bahati an appointment in Azimio government should he win in the August 9 polls.

In the same breath, Raila endorsed Bahati's rival, the incumbent parliamentarian and ODM candidate Kevin Oluoch for the Mathare seat.

The announcement did not sit well with the 'Machozi' singer who stood up in protest.