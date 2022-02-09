Raila Odinga too old to lead Kenya, says DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto Wednesday intensified his attacks on his arch-rival, ODM leader Raila Odinga, this time saying he is old and unfit to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. When he took his Kenya Kwanza campaigns to Wabukhonyi in Tongaren, Bungoma County, the DP claimed that age is Mr Odinga's biggest undoing at the moment. Dr Ruto said years when the former prime minister could tackle the woes bedevilling the country are gone and that the ODM leader now has no energy to lead Kenyans.